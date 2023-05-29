Mndebele said he received complaints from two people who claimed to have each paid R5,000 in the fake deal, with one demanding the ANC refund her.
Stop paying for tenders and jobs: ANC KZN says Siboniso Duma’s name is being used in online scams
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma has distanced himself from social media accounts using his name to sell "government tenders and jobs" after victims complained about extortion.
ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party received several complaints about Facebook accounts with Duma’s name promising people government jobs and tenders in exchange for payments.
Mndebele said the accounts were fake and Duma opened a case with police for the alleged impostors to be arrested and prosecuted.
“Scammers and impostors have swindled unsuspecting members of the public of hard-earned cash using fake social media accounts that bear pictures of the provincial chairperson.
“As the ANC, we wish to advise structures and the public at large the provincial chairperson does not own a Facebook page or a Twitter account,” Mndebele said.
Image: Supplied
Mndebele said he received complaints from two people who claimed to have each paid R5,000 in the fake deal, with one demanding the ANC refund her.
“It is wrong for members of the public to pay for jobs. If we refunded that person, we would be creating an impression that it is OK to pay for jobs when it is not,” he said.
Mndebele said Duma, who is also MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, would create an official social media page to clear the confusion.
“As part of protecting members of the public against these heartless scammers, the ANC will launch official social media pages for the provincial chairperson. His official social media accounts and links will be made public to ensure authenticity and a direct connection with the public at large.”
Job scams continue to take advantage of high unemployment levels in the country.
According to the recent Stats SA report, unemployment increased from 32.7% in 2022 to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023, representing 7.9-million people without work.
