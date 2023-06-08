×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Pay up to get priority on housing list': Municipal employee nabbed

08 June 2023 - 09:18
An Emalahleni Local Municipality allegedly defraud unsuspecting homeowners into paying an amount of money with a promise of being prioritised in a housing project. Stock photo.
An Emalahleni Local Municipality allegedly defraud unsuspecting homeowners into paying an amount of money with a promise of being prioritised in a housing project. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

An Emalahleni municipal employee is expected to appear in the Witbank magistrate's court on Thursday after being caught in a sting operation for allegedly defrauding homeowners.

The suspect faces fraud and corruption charges after her arrest on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said information was received by the Middleburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team about alleged illegal activities by the suspect and the team conducted a sting operation.

“It is reported that the suspect, who is employed as an information officer by the Emalahleni Local Municipality, is responsible for communicating with various stakeholders and government departments relating to housing issues,” Mogale said.

Mogale said after the acquisition of mining rights by Seriti Mine, residents living around Witbank are to be relocated to Duvha where new residences are to be built for them. He said the suspect, armed with this information, devised a plan to defraud unsuspecting homeowners into paying her with a promise of being prioritised in the housing project.

“The operation was executed wherein the suspect was arrested immediately after the transaction where an agent was allegedly allocated a house,” he said.

TimesLIVE

 

Online scammers asking Western Cape residents to pay R2,300 for RDP houses

Online housing scammers are on the prowl in the Western Cape.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death