Soweto restaurateur backs move as parties sneer at 'waste of public funds'
Sisulu approved trip to meet Tottenham over R1bn proposal, says SA Tourism chair
By Nomazima Nkosi and Mpho Sibanyoni - 02 February 2023 - 08:30
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu approved a trip to London by a delegation led by SA Tourism board for the controversial nearly R1bn sponsorship proposal for English soccer team Tottenham Hotspur.
This was revealed by SA Tourism board chairperson Dr Nondumiso Maphazi yesterday and confirmed by Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale...
Soweto restaurateur backs move as parties sneer at 'waste of public funds'
Sisulu approved trip to meet Tottenham over R1bn proposal, says SA Tourism chair
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu approved a trip to London by a delegation led by SA Tourism board for the controversial nearly R1bn sponsorship proposal for English soccer team Tottenham Hotspur.
This was revealed by SA Tourism board chairperson Dr Nondumiso Maphazi yesterday and confirmed by Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos