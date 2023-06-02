×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Car crash victim’s bank account cleaned out: Hawks arrest 13 suspects

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2023 - 11:57
The day after a businessman died in a vehicle accident, his bank account was cleaned out. Stock photo.
The day after a businessman died in a vehicle accident, his bank account was cleaned out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/varandah

The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit is executing a takedown operation dubbed “Tit for Tat” in connection with the alleged theft of more than R36m belonging to a deceased First National Bank (FNB) client.

The operation started on May 29 in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, with nine arrests since then. This brings the number of suspects arrested to 13 and more arrests are imminent, Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said.

Among them is a police sergeant stationed at Makhado.

The deceased, a foreign businessman based in South Africa, died in a vehicle accident in April last year. The next day, a 29-year-old FNB employee in Makhado allegedly opened a profile for the deceased client and stole R36,989,052.67. 

“The stolen money was transferred into new bank accounts that were created and the money was squandered.”

The FNB employee was the first suspect arrested last year. The Hawks said at the time he allegedly spent some of the stolen cash on expensive cars and donated money to a church. 

Limpopo Hawks head Maj-Gen Gopz Govender said: “We are going to arrest all those involved in this case. We believe all the accused will be convicted.”

Last July, SowetanLIVE identified the victim as Zimbabwean businessman Obert Karombe, reporting that online publications in Zimbabwe portrayed him as a socialite who lived a flashy lifestyle and drove expensive cars, and was a regular visitor to South Africa. New Zimbabwe.com and other outlets published footage of his funeral, saying he was buried in a Rolls-Royce coffin.

TimesLIVE

Former HOD, company director arrested for corruption over R420m mental health project bungle

A former government official and a company director face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in court on Tuesday – two decades after R420m ...
News
1 week ago

Court confirms restraining order of R165m against Amathole officials in sanitation project fraud case

The Makhanda high court has confirmed a restraining order totalling R165m in assets and money against Amathole district municipality officials and ...
News
1 week ago

Four women arrested for claiming R285,000 in Sassa grants for ‘ghost’ children

The Hawks have swooped on four women accused of claiming more than R284,000 in South African Social Security Agency grants for “ghost” children.
News
1 week ago

Man who 'tried to swindle' taxman out of R8.6m to crunch numbers in court

A 50-year-old man is to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to fraudulently claim R8.6m from the South African Revenue ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death