South Africa

Overturned vehicle stripped of its wheels in Yeoville, driver confused

24 May 2023 - 20:42
An overturned vehicle was found with all four wheels missing.
Image: REZA/Twitter

Thieves have helped themselves to the four wheels of an overturned vehicle that was left unattended at Cavendish Crescent and Georges Road in Yeoville, Johannesburg.  

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers attended the accident on Tuesday night and on arrival, found the silver-grey Honda, which was on its roof, missing all four of its wheels. 

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that as the vehicle was not causing an obstruction and there was no-one accountable for it,  the officers were instructed to leave.

He said the officers followed up on Wednesday and the car was found in the same position as on Tuesday night. 

“The owner of the vehicle was present [then] but he could not give a clear indication of what exactly happened. Bystanders allege that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. They further claimed that he fled the scene after the accident and they suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol,” said Fihla. 

He said bystanders were asked about the wheels of the vehicle and they all said they had no idea what had happened to them.

TimesLIVE

