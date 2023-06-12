Fidelity promises to pay for bakkie repairs, declines to explain delay
Sokabo's Christmas cheer dimmed when company car hit his
Ishmael Sokabo had come to Joburg to celebrate Christmas with his family last year but what was meant to be a joyous occasion turned into hell when a Fidelity Services Group car bumped his parked vehicle at a shopping mall on Christmas Eve.
For six months his Toyota Hilux bakkie has been gathering dust at his Mamelodi home in Tshwane as Fidelity allegedly gave him the run-around about paying him the R3,000 needed to fix the vehicle as agreed. The car's bull-bar, front bumper and grill are damaged and the unemployed Sokabo, 56, was quoted between R2,600 and R2,950 by panelbeaters. His vehicle is uninsured. ..
Fidelity promises to pay for bakkie repairs, declines to explain delay
Sokabo's Christmas cheer dimmed when company car hit his
Ishmael Sokabo had come to Joburg to celebrate Christmas with his family last year but what was meant to be a joyous occasion turned into hell when a Fidelity Services Group car bumped his parked vehicle at a shopping mall on Christmas Eve.
For six months his Toyota Hilux bakkie has been gathering dust at his Mamelodi home in Tshwane as Fidelity allegedly gave him the run-around about paying him the R3,000 needed to fix the vehicle as agreed. The car's bull-bar, front bumper and grill are damaged and the unemployed Sokabo, 56, was quoted between R2,600 and R2,950 by panelbeaters. His vehicle is uninsured. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos