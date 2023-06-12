×

South Africa

Three police constables wounded as mall robbers open fire in Nyanga

By TIMESLIVE - 12 June 2023 - 16:41
The fleeing mall robbery suspects opened fire on a marked police vehicle in the parking lot. Stock photo.
Three police constables were wounded when fleeing robbers opened fire on their marked vehicle outside a mall on Monday in Nyanga, Cape Town. 

Two of the wounded SAPS members were reported to be in a serious condition. 

“The suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot which they had perpetrated at a retail store inside the mall when they encountered the marked police vehicle with four SAPS members outside in the parking area,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut. 

“In a bid to evade arrest, the suspects fired several shots at the members, wounding three female constables and narrowly missing the male constable who was the driver. He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, where two are reportedly in a very serious condition. The members are aged between 26 and 32.” 

The suspects, numbering six or more, fled in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates. 

SAPS urged anyone with information about the suspects to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS. 

TimesLIVE reported earlier on Monday that two off-duty police sergeants were shot dead on Sunday in separate incidents 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha.

TimesLIVE

