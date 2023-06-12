×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fifteen patrons wounded in Soshanguve tavern shooting

Police investigating a case of 15 counts of attempted murder

12 June 2023 - 14:26
Gauteng police are searching for a suspect who shot and injured patrons at a Soshanguve tavern on Sunday night. Stock photo.
Gauteng police are searching for a suspect who shot and injured patrons at a Soshanguve tavern on Sunday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

The police in Tshwane have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and injured 15 patrons at a tavern in Soshanguve on Sunday night. 

According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, police were called to a shooting incident and upon arrival at the scene several people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the local clinic and hospital.

“According to information at hand, the unknown suspect entered the tavern while patrons were consuming liquor and without saying anything started shooting randomly.

“The motive is unknown at this stage and the suspect is not yet arrested. A case with 15 counts of attempted murder is opened for further investigations,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police are requesting anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

Two killed, six wounded in shooting at Limpopo tavern

Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo, on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Suspect in Soweto tavern massacre granted bail

Court finds that there was not enough evidence linking suspect to the massacre
News
3 months ago

CCTV footage reveals faces of Soweto tavern shooters

The CCTV footage caught minutes before the shooting, which Sowetan has exclusively seen, will serve as critical evidence against the men.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest
Westbury residents protest over employment 2