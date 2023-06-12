The police in Tshwane have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and injured 15 patrons at a tavern in Soshanguve on Sunday night.
According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, police were called to a shooting incident and upon arrival at the scene several people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the local clinic and hospital.
“According to information at hand, the unknown suspect entered the tavern while patrons were consuming liquor and without saying anything started shooting randomly.
“The motive is unknown at this stage and the suspect is not yet arrested. A case with 15 counts of attempted murder is opened for further investigations,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Police are requesting anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on the MySAPS app.
Fifteen patrons wounded in Soshanguve tavern shooting
Police investigating a case of 15 counts of attempted murder
