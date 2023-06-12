×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two off-duty police sergeants shot dead 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha

By TIMESLIVE - 12 June 2023 - 10:28
One of the police officers was shot while driving. Stock photo.
One of the police officers was shot while driving. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/parilovv

Two off-duty police sergeants were shot dead in separate incidents 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. 

One was sprayed with bullets while driving and the other in an apparent robbery. 

“In one incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

“Meanwhile, at 6pm another police sergeant was shot while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related. The police sergeant was working at Nyanga SAPS.” 

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Bongani Maqashalala said: “The two police officials were in the prime of their lives. They still had a lot to offer to the communities of the Western Cape. As the management of SAPS we will continue to keep the bereaved families in our thoughts and prayers.” 

Two murder dockets are under investigation. No arrests have been made yet. 

TimesLIVE

Police arrest two cop-killer suspects

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a cop who was shot and killed while tracing a gang that had hijacked a truck.
News
9 hours ago

Two life terms for man who killed a policewoman and her sister

The Mbombela high court has slapped a 36-year-old man with two life terms for murdering a police officer and her sister.
News
3 weeks ago

Cop accused of murder of siblings 'tried to kill wife'

“He kept abusing her until she was shot dead,” the uncle said.
News
1 month ago

Life imprisonment for KZN cop killers

Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer, police confirmed on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest
Westbury residents protest over employment 2