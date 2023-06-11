×

Eastern Cape community helped police foil armed robbery of business

11 June 2023 - 11:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A tip-off from an Eastern Cape community lead to arrest of an alleged armed robber. Stock pic
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A tip-off from members of an Eastern Cape community helped police foil an armed robbery of a small town business.

Police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said a 48-year-old man, who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ten rounds of live ammunition, was arrested in the Elliotdale CBD on Friday.

“Valuable information shared by the community members resulted in the police preventing an armed robbery that was going to occur in a business place in Elliotdale. 

“Police quickly responded to information and approached the suspect as he was described to them.

“Upon searching him and the vehicle they recovered a firearm and a magazine with ten live ammunition in the vehicle.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

He will appear in court on Monday.

The community was praised by police for helping foil the crime.

TimesLIVE

 

