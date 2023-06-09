×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN municipality dismiss cholera outbreak reports

09 June 2023 - 14:05
The uThukela district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed reports about a cholera outbreak in Ladysmith. Stock photo.
The uThukela district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed reports about a cholera outbreak in Ladysmith. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The uThukela district municipality has dismissed rumours about a cholera outbreak in Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

The municipality says the reports are fake.

Over the past few days, numerous messages have been circulating on social media alleging tap water in Ladysmith is not safe to drink. The messages also claimed the water was making people sick. 

Municipality spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza said there were no cholera cases in the town.

The municipal manager checked with the laboratory and confirmed no cases had been diagnosed. 

Drinking water quality getting worse – Mchunu

The quality of water you are drinking now is worse than that you were drinking more than a decade ago.
News
2 days ago

“We dismiss reports of a cholera outbreak as fake news intending to cause unnecessary panic in the community,” said Mkhonza.

“The municipality urges residents to contact their nearest public health facility when they have concerns or need clarity about health issues. They are also encouraged to visit the facility if a person presents symptoms of notifiable diseases to get the correct diagnosis and treatment. 

“It is unclear what is fuelling such misinformation.”

TimesLIVE

Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State confirms second death

The death toll from the latest cholera outbreak has risen to 32 as the Free State health department confirmed the death of a second person on ...
News
5 hours ago

Municipalities face charges over water

As President Cyril Ramaphosa was admitting to his government failing the people of cholera-hit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, it emerged that 11 ...
News
9 hours ago

Why it’s difficult to pinpoint source of cholera

Searching for the cholera source is like searching for a needle in a haystack.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death