The uThukela district municipality has dismissed rumours about a cholera outbreak in Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The municipality says the reports are fake.
Over the past few days, numerous messages have been circulating on social media alleging tap water in Ladysmith is not safe to drink. The messages also claimed the water was making people sick.
Municipality spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza said there were no cholera cases in the town.
The municipal manager checked with the laboratory and confirmed no cases had been diagnosed.
KZN municipality dismiss cholera outbreak reports
Image: 123RF
“We dismiss reports of a cholera outbreak as fake news intending to cause unnecessary panic in the community,” said Mkhonza.
“The municipality urges residents to contact their nearest public health facility when they have concerns or need clarity about health issues. They are also encouraged to visit the facility if a person presents symptoms of notifiable diseases to get the correct diagnosis and treatment.
“It is unclear what is fuelling such misinformation.”
