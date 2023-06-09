×

South Africa

Johannesburg Water says systems are improving after power outage

Levels at some reservoirs remain low

09 June 2023 - 13:56
Johannesburg Water says supply challenges are being experienced in some of the areas in the city after a power outage affected its infrastructure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water says its infrastructure is gradually recovering after the pump failure at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday which left many areas in the city without water. 

The utility said some areas may continue to experience supply challenges as water levels at some reservoirs remain low. 

Outlets of several reservoirs and pumps to specific towers are isolated to reduce the recovery period, it said.

“Though Eikenhof station is pumping at normal capacity, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

“Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed have water restored. Once our reticulation which includes reservoirs, towers and pipelines is back to normal capacity, customers will receive normal water supply,” Johannesburg Water said.

It said it is monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on supply to customers. 

Update on critically affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers:

  • Crown Gardens reservoir and tower: reservoir outlet remains isolated and tower is empty.
  • Brixton reservoir and tower: pumping to the tower has started due to improved water levels in the reservoir. Once the tower has stabilised, the outlet of the reservoir will be opened 50%.
  • Honeydew reservoir and tower: both systems have stabilised.
  • Crosby reservoir is low.
  • Hursthill 1 and 2: levels are critical to empty.
  • Aeroton reservoir:  reservoir has recovered. The tower is improving as pumps have started. Improvements at the Aeroton reservoir will positively affect the Orlando east reservoir, which is critically low. Increased levels at Orlando east reservoir should be experienced during the course of the day.
  • Constantia tower: pumps are isolated and the tower is empty.
  • Florida north tower, Quellerina tower and Waterval tower: pumping has commenced at Waterval pump station which supplies these towers. Customers in these zones will receive water. 
  • Eagle Nest reservoir is critically low to empty.
  • Linden Tower is empty, with no supply received from Rand Water.

Alternative water supply is being provided to affected areas through mobile tankers, added Joburg Water.

TimesLIVE

