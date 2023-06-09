Johannesburg Water says its infrastructure is gradually recovering after the pump failure at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday which left many areas in the city without water.
The utility said some areas may continue to experience supply challenges as water levels at some reservoirs remain low.
Outlets of several reservoirs and pumps to specific towers are isolated to reduce the recovery period, it said.
“Though Eikenhof station is pumping at normal capacity, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.
“Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed have water restored. Once our reticulation which includes reservoirs, towers and pipelines is back to normal capacity, customers will receive normal water supply,” Johannesburg Water said.
It said it is monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on supply to customers.
Johannesburg Water says systems are improving after power outage
Levels at some reservoirs remain low
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Update on critically affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers:
Alternative water supply is being provided to affected areas through mobile tankers, added Joburg Water.
TimesLIVE
