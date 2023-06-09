The death toll from the latest cholera outbreak has risen to 32 as the Free State health department confirmed the death of a second person on Thursday.
Gauteng has recorded 29 deaths so far, while Mpumalanga has reported one.
According to the department, the woman lived in Parys.
“This is a 42-year-old woman who was admitted to Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad. The patient is confirmed to have died and laboratory tests confirmed the death is attributable to cholera,” it said.
“The department urges the public to believe information about causes of death that are confirmed by laboratory tests and not opinions that are not scientifically supported by facts.”
Health MEC Mathabo Leeto sent condolences to the woman's family as officials visited them. The department also urged residents to wash their hands and boil water before they drink it.
Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State confirms second death
Image: 123rf.com
LISTEN | 'We are sorry,' Ramaphosa tells Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers initially “confirmed” the death of three more people in the Free State.
Responding to the claim, the department said: “Cholera tests are certified by laboratory tests, not by opinion. Our records show we have two cases of cholera in the province and that verdict stands and can only be changed by proof of laboratory results that state the contrary.”
Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are asymptomatic or mild, indistinguishable from other mild diarrhoea and affects all age groups. Nausea and vomiting may occur.
It is caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which can survive in fresh and salt water.
