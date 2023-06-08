×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health department outlines efforts to contain spread of cholera

08 June 2023 - 16:25
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The cholera death toll stands at 31, with 29 deaths in Gauteng and one death each in Free State and Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
The cholera death toll stands at 31, with 29 deaths in Gauteng and one death each in Free State and Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

The health department is making progress in containing the spread of cholera while investigations into the cause of the outbreaks are ongoing. 

The department said on Thursday national, provincial and district outbreak response teams have reached more than 300 contacts as part of case finding and contact tracing activities. 

Other activities include health promotion and distribution of 3,000 hygiene packs donated by Unicef and Medecins Sans Frontieres to households and schools in the affected communities.  

It said more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals so far. 

The department said the setting up of a well-equipped temporary field health facility — the Kanana cholera treatment centre at the centre of the outbreak in Hammanskraal — has relieved pressure at Jubilee Hospital. The opening of the facility also contributed to improved health-seeking behaviour among community members with suspected cholera symptoms. 

More than 200 people have been attended to at this makeshift hospital, which has been operating 24 hours a day since May 26. 

The department said 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera had been recorded in five provinces between February 1 and June 6. Gauteng recorded 152 cases, Free State nine, the North West three and Limpopo and Mpumalanga recorded one case each. 

The death toll stands at 31, with 29 deaths in Gauteng and one death each in the Free State and Mpumalanga

TimesLIVE

Why it’s difficult to pinpoint source of cholera

Searching for the cholera source is like searching for a needle in a haystack.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, inspect waterworks improvement plan after cholera outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Hammanskraal north of Pretoria on Thursday after a cholera outbreak in the area.
News
10 hours ago

Gift of the Givers to distribute water to Vredefort as three family members die of cholera

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has announced the delivery of thousands of litres of water and hydration packs to Free State communities ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death