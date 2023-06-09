×

South Africa

Municipalities face charges over water

Municipalities accused of neglecting maintenance of supply systems

09 June 2023 - 07:00
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

As President Cyril Ramaphosa was admitting to his government failing the people of cholera-hit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, it emerged that 11 municipalities are facing criminal investigations for failing to submit plans to fix their water problems.

The department of water & sanitation opened criminal charges against 13 municipalities between 2018 and 2023...

