Municipalities face charges over water
Municipalities accused of neglecting maintenance of supply systems
As President Cyril Ramaphosa was admitting to his government failing the people of cholera-hit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, it emerged that 11 municipalities are facing criminal investigations for failing to submit plans to fix their water problems.
The department of water & sanitation opened criminal charges against 13 municipalities between 2018 and 2023...
Municipalities face charges over water
Municipalities accused of neglecting maintenance of supply systems
As President Cyril Ramaphosa was admitting to his government failing the people of cholera-hit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, it emerged that 11 municipalities are facing criminal investigations for failing to submit plans to fix their water problems.
The department of water & sanitation opened criminal charges against 13 municipalities between 2018 and 2023...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos