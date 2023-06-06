Court finds Bucs star Lorch guilty of assaulting girlfriend

Soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by the Randburg magistrate’s court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane yesterday said the case was in relation to a complaint by his girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, in September 2020.

“The complaint resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2,000. Lorch was arrested on September 7 2020 following an incident that happened at his house in Midrand on September 6,” said Mjonondwane.

This follows the assault case against the football player being provisionally withdrawn by the magistrate’s court on January 26 2021.

At the time, Lorch submitted representations to the prosecution and the case was provisionally withdrawn.

The prosecution had instructed the police to conduct further investigations.

Mjonondwane said Mathithibala was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friends on that Sunday September 6.

“Mathithibala said she saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her while pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” said Mjonondwane.

In the report written to the police in 2020, Mathithibala said Lorch got enraged when she asked him where he had been after he had gone for hours, leaving her at his house where the couple was supposed to hang out after washing their cars.

Mathithibala said the soccer star slapped her and choked her. It was later revealed in the statement that Lorch took her car and drove off with her friends, leaving her stranded.

“Prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant. The accused did not have any injuries, which meant that he was the aggressor,” said Mjonondwane.

She added the accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court, “and appeared to be not credible witnesses”.

The case was postponed to July 28 for sentencing.

