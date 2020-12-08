Bucs midfielder Lorch's assault case postponed to next year

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch, who made a brief appearance at in the Midrand magistrate's court on Tuesday, is set to return to court on January 19 after his case was postponed.

"Nyoso", as he is famously known by soccer fans, was arrested in September on allegations of assault against his girlfriend Nokuphiwa Mathithibala in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old midfielder was later charged with assault with the intent to cause do grievous bodily harm and was released on R2,000 bail.

According to newspaper reports, Lorch allegedly slapped and strangled Mathithibala after she asked him where he had been, following his absence for six hours.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane has confirmed that Lorch appeared in court on Tuesday morning but and that his case was postponed to January 19.

"Yes, he did appear in court but his case has been postponed again," she said.