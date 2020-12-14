Cup victory a personal triumph for troubled Lorch

On the back of a torrid few months on and off the field, winning the MTN8 has appeased Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch.

Despite entering the fray for injured Thabang Monare on the 24th minute, Lorch played a telling role in Pirates' come-from-behind 2-1 win against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Wafa Wafa final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Just 29 minutes after coming on, Lorch made his presence felt, winning and converting a spot-kick that would eventually be the winning goal. Celtic had taken the lead via Siphelele Luthuli in the third minute before Deon Hotto level matters 13 minutes before the halftime break.

To begin with, “Nyoso”, as Lorch is known in football circles, wasn’t expected in the match day squad after his coach Josef Zinnbauer had confirmed in midweek that he had not fully recovered from a knee injury. The fact that he was replaced by Siphesihle Ndlovu three minutes before the end of regulation time in the final showed that he is still struggling for fitness.