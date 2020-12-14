Pirates star puts on a commanding display in MTN8 final
Cup victory a personal triumph for troubled Lorch
On the back of a torrid few months on and off the field, winning the MTN8 has appeased Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch.
Despite entering the fray for injured Thabang Monare on the 24th minute, Lorch played a telling role in Pirates' come-from-behind 2-1 win against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Wafa Wafa final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Just 29 minutes after coming on, Lorch made his presence felt, winning and converting a spot-kick that would eventually be the winning goal. Celtic had taken the lead via Siphelele Luthuli in the third minute before Deon Hotto level matters 13 minutes before the halftime break.
To begin with, “Nyoso”, as Lorch is known in football circles, wasn’t expected in the match day squad after his coach Josef Zinnbauer had confirmed in midweek that he had not fully recovered from a knee injury. The fact that he was replaced by Siphesihle Ndlovu three minutes before the end of regulation time in the final showed that he is still struggling for fitness.
From making brief appearances in court for his protracted assault case to his disastrous dip in form, Lorch has been going through a rough patch since winning the 2018/19 Footballer of the Season gong.
After a roller-coaster few months, the MTN8 glory, that also ended a six-year silverware drought at Pirates, has given the 27-year-old solace. Lorch has started a measly two games across the league and the MTN8 thus far.
“I am very, very happy. It’s my first trophy [in his career]. It’s been a difficult year for me and I would like to thank my family for supporting me through difficulties. I have always wanted to win trophies with Pirates, so I am excited to be a champion today,’’ said a visibly elated Lorch.
Lorch didn’t shy away from the fact that Phunya Sele Sele, the team from his home province of Free State, gave them a run for their money.
“We prepared well for Celtic because we know they’re a big team. They have good and experienced players. Players like [Ndumiso] Mabena gave us a tough time. But our plan worked today.’’
