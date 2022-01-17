Joemat-Pettersson calls for new strategies to solve theft problems at SAPS 13 stores

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has called for new strategies to solve problems at SAPS 13 stores after the theft of 158 firearms from the Norwood cop shop in Johannesburg.

The firearms, including R1s, R5s and AK-47s were stolen from the evidence room of the Norwood police station last year. The Hawks have launched an investigation into the matter.

Joemat-Pettersson said urgent action has to be taken to address the issue of safety at SAPS 13 stores.

“While the reports of the 158 firearms stolen from the Norwood station are a huge concern, especially as some of those firearms were used for criminal acts, the committee is concerned by the broader implication of challenges facing a number of SAPS 13 stores around the country.

“The fifth parliament portfolio committee on police raised a similar concern that we are having, which requires short-, medium- and long-term strategies to secure SAPS 13 stores and prevent the loss of firearms and other evidential material. It is on this basis that we are of the view that those strategies are urgent,” Joemat-Pettersson emphasised.

She added that monitoring of these stores is a critical control measure and in cases of dereliction of duty, officers must be held accountable.

“Poor management and accountability of SAPS stores create the opportunity for corruption and sales of firearms to criminal elements.

“These corrupt police officers must be removed from the service to ensure the credibility of SAPS is retained and maintained,” said Joemat-Pettersson.

Safety of police stations in general has been a concern for government and the public over the past few years.

In a reply to the legislature, Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko said there had been 136 break-ins and robberies at police stations over the past five years.

Items worth R1.6m, including laptops and R10,000 worth of confiscated alcohol were stolen.

In November, an armed gang robbed the Malamulele police station in Limpopo of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.

Police said officers were forced into the back of a police van while one was ordered to unlock the safe.

After the attack, the armed men robbed a local food outlet and a filling station nearby.