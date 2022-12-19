Mdumiseni Ntuli who was beaten by Mbalula for the SG post was in the race without the backing of his own province, KZN, which supported Phumulo Masualle from the Eastern Cape.
CR22 slate dusts itself off after narrowly missing clean sweep
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The CR22 slate behind ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election fell short of making a clean sweep in the top 7 positions at the 55th national conference of the party at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
It came down to fine margins for the position of first deputy secretary-general where Nomvula Mokonyane saw off Tina Joemat-Peterson's challenge by 50 votes to make the top 7. Mokonyane's name appeared on Ramaphosa's challenger Zweli Mkhize's slate. Another name that did not feature on the CR22 slate was that of Paul Mashatile who was elected deputy president by 320 more votes than Oscar Mabuyane who was Ramaphosa's running mate on the slate for the position.
Gwede Mantashe, who retained his position as the national chair, Fikile Mbalula, who was elected secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, voted in as the second deputy secretary-general and Gwen Ramokgopa treasurer, were all on the CR22 slate.
One of Mabuyane's campaigners said they were disappointed he didn’t make it but maintained they were happy with the overall result and resounding victory of the CR22 slate.
"The Eastern Cape worked really hard to get the leaders we wanted in. Mbalula is there, Gwede is there, Gwen is there and Maropene is there.
“It’s unfortunate that this is the result but there’s still time for Mabuyane,” the lobbyist said.
Sowetan understands that attempts were made by some in the CR22 campaign to try and convince justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to withdraw from the race so his votes and supporters could be consolidated with Mabuyane's.
It's understood Lamola remained steadfast and unrelenting.
One of the CR 22 campaigners told Sowetan Lamola's votes could've given them an even stronger hold on the top seven.
"If there was ever a time for Lamola to withdraw from the vote, it would've been during nominations because after that his name would be on the ballot.
"Even if we pulled a [ANC national spokesperson] Pule [Mabe] and [Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile] Masina move and joined our votes yesterday, his name would've been on the ballot and his die-hards would've still voted for him because they love him," said the campaigner.
After the results were announced, KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the biggest loser after failing to have anyone from the province in the top seven.
Mdumiseni Ntuli who was beaten by Mbalula for the SG post was in the race without the backing of his own province, KZN, which supported Phumulo Masualle from the Eastern Cape.
One of Ramaphosa’s allies, Limpopo ANC chairperson Stan Mathabatha who was the first provincial chair to endorse Ramaphosa made an about turn at the eleventh hour, publicly supporting Mkhize for the presidency.
This is after CR22 bishops such as minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele and finance minister Enoch Godongwana left him out of the official final slate.
However, cracks within the Limpopo provincial leadership played out ahead of the voting with the provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe issuing a statement that the province would vote according to the mandate given to them by branches which was to support Ramaphosa.
During the announcements of the results, delegates from Limpopo kept singing “PGC! PGC! PGC!” while pointing at deputy provincial chairperson Florence Radzilani who had a day earlier endorsed Mkhize. This appeared to be veiled reference to asking for action to be taken against her.
