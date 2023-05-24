Former premier of Gauteng David Makhura is giving evidence at the Life Esidimeni inquest in the Pretoria high court.
The inquest is to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 141 mental healthcare patients who were transferred to unlicensed NGOs from Life Esidimeni facilities.
In testimony heard earlier in the arbitration chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Makhura was among those implicated for the move of the mental health patients going wrong.
According to former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Makhura was involved in the budget committee meeting in November 2014 where the decision was taken to save costs by cancelling the long-running Esidimeni contract.
WATCH LIVE | David Makhura gives evidence at Life Esidimeni inquest
