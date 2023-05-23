WATCH LIVE | Barbara Creecy takes the stand in Life Esidimeni inquest

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy is giving testimony in the Pretoria high court judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare patients at Life Esidimeni (LE).
This follows the evidence by former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who told the inquest the stakeholders who were central to the termination of the LE contract were Creecy's department and former premier David Makhura.
She said the provincial department was under pressure to cut costs by R300m, and Makhura shaped the final decision to terminate the long-standing contract with LE through his budget committee, which ordered the cost-cutting.
She also implicated Creecy.
“The decision to terminate was made through the budget committee, and the premier was alive to all that was happening, including MEC Creecy.”
Creecy's testimony will be centred on the budget processes at a provincial level.
The inquest seeks to determine if anyone can be held liable for the 144 deaths.
TimesLIVE
