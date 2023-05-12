×

South Africa

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed, Barbara Creecy next to testify

12 May 2023 - 14:06
Barbara Creecy, minister of environment, forestry & fisheries, is set to testify at the Life Esidimeni inquest in her capacity as the former MEC of finance.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare patients at Life Esidimeni (LE) will continue on May 23 with then-MEC of finance Barbara Creecy expected to take the stand.

Former premier David Makhura is also expected to take part. 

This follows the evidence by former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who told the inquest held in the Pretoria high court that the two people were central to the termination of the LE contract as the provincial department was under pressure to cut costs by R300m.

Mahlangu said Makhura shaped the final decision to terminate the long-standing contract with LE through his budget committee, which ordered the cost-cutting. She also implicated Creecy.

“The decision to terminate was made through the budget committee, and the premier was alive to all that was happening, including MEC Creecy.”

Throughout the week Mahlangu was questioned by different lawyers to assist the court in determining who should be held liable for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients in 2016. She concluded giving evidence on Thursday.

Judge Monnoa Teffo determined that the testimonies of Makhura and Creecy would assist the court in determining if anyone can be held liable for the deaths. 

“Because the names of the following people have been constantly mentioned in these proceedings, the court has decided to call them to testify concerning the issues raised about them.

“These are the names: Mr David Makhura, Ms Barbara Creecy and Professor Robinson. I think the arrangements could be made,” Teffo said.

The matter is postponed to May 23. Creecy will be the next witness.

TimesLIVE

