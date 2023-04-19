He also faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly exposing youths to a client he knew was HIV positive — his co-accused,advocate and acting judge Paul Kennedy, who committed suicide in February last year while on bail.
Sex trafficking trial: Massage parlour owner set to hear verdict
Image: Kayleen Morgan
Johannesburg high court judge Ismail Mahomed is on Wednesday expected to deliver his verdict in the trial of Gerhard Ackerman, accused of running a child sex ring.
Ackerman ran a massage parlour in northern Johannesburg where adult male clients allegedly paid for massages with sexual experiences with underage boys working as masseurs.
During the trial, which began in January, the court heard testimony alleging Ackerman abused minor boys between the ages of 14 and 16, groomed his victims and benefited financially from facilitating their services with clients.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges, including rape, human trafficking, distribution of child pornography and sexual assault.
