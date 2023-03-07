×

Entertainment

Pupils take anti-GBV necklace to UN

Shabalala joins a government delegation to New York

07 March 2023 - 07:18
Co-founders of Nka'Thuto, Thuli Khanyile and Cebisile Shabalala of Bergville, Kwa-Zulu Natal are heading to UN's Commission on the Status of Women in New York.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil is jetting off to a conference in America where she will present her innovative necklace and watch that are fitted with a camera to fight human trafficking and gender-based violence (GBV).

Ncamisile Shabalala, 20, from Tabhane Senior Secondary School in Bergville, will present the idea, which was created by her and fellow pupils at the 67th Commission of the Status of Women (CSW67) that is taking place at United Nations headquarters in New York. The conference started yesterday and will run until March 17. 

Shabalala joins a government delegation of about 70 people, which includes ministers and non-profit organisations.

Shabalala and two fellow pupils came up with a watch that will detect the pulse and location, and a necklace that has a camera. The innovative idea won at the Innovative Technology Expo in December last year. The Innovative expo is an initiative by NkaThuto Edu Propeller.

Speaking to Sowetan at the weekend before leaving the country, Shabalala said she was both excited and scared.

“We looked at what the problem in our society was and we picked human trafficking as well as GBV. We also looked at applications that exist, which are supposed to assist you when attacked. We realised that they were not effective. We did our research and came up with our own watch and necklace. The necklace has a camera, which captures everything around you. The watch has a panic button, which is linked to the police,.

“The police can use the information in the camera in arresting suspects. I will be given two minutes to share the idea with the world and I am looking forward to that. But I am nervous because I have never boarded a plane before.”

Shabalala, a grade 12 pupil, said being chosen to represent the school and SA at the conference was a special moment for her.

Co-founder of NkaThuto, Thuli Khanyile is also part of the team going to the US.

“I was given ten minutes to deliver my own presentation but I decided to give two minutes to Ncamisile (Shabalala). I want her to show the world how it looks like when we bring science and technology to the rural areas in a bid to advance skills.”

Khanyile founded the organisation in 2017 with Thandeka Mhlanga to teach children research methodologies. They assist the children with a mobile research facility and mentors.

