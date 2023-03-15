Stats show Gauteng crime spiralling out of control
Vigilantes claim at least one life a day
At least one person is killed a day in mob justice attacks in Gauteng as vigilantism is recorded to be the third-biggest contributor to murder statistics in the province.
At least 102 vigilante murder cases were reported in the province over the last three months of 2022...
Stats show Gauteng crime spiralling out of control
Vigilantes claim at least one life a day
At least one person is killed a day in mob justice attacks in Gauteng as vigilantism is recorded to be the third-biggest contributor to murder statistics in the province.
At least 102 vigilante murder cases were reported in the province over the last three months of 2022...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos