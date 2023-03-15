×

South Africa

Stats show Gauteng crime spiralling out of control

Vigilantes claim at least one life a day

15 March 2023 - 07:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

At least one person is killed a day in mob justice attacks in Gauteng as vigilantism is recorded to be the third-biggest contributor to murder statistics in the province.

At least 102 vigilante murder cases were reported in the province over the last three months of 2022...

