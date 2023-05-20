×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five suspected CIT robbers nabbed ‘en route’ to another robbery in Soweto

20 May 2023 - 10:55
Items seized by police in Soweto.
Items seized by police in Soweto.
Image: Gauteng SAPS

Gauteng police have arrested five men suspected to be behind cash-in-transit robberies and robbing courier vehicles. 

They were arrested on Friday, allegedly while on their way to commit another crime.

The gang, aged between 30 and 38, were nabbed in Emndeni, Soweto. Police said they were found with three rifles, a pistol, magazines, ammunition, two cars reported to as hijacked and a jammer.

The rifles found during the arrest of five suspected CIT robbers.
The rifles found during the arrest of five suspected CIT robbers.
Image: Gauteng SAPS

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the crime intelligence and tactical response team received information about the armed suspects who were allegedly en route to commit a robbery.

“The police intercepted the suspects while still in Soweto, and a search was conducted,” Masondo said. 

“Police have since established that the vehicles found during the raid — a BMW and Hyundai H100 bakkie — were reported to have been hijacked in Sandton and Linden this year.”

The five suspects arrested in Soweto.
The five suspects arrested in Soweto.
Image: Gauteng SAPS

Masondo said the five face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected hijacked motor vehicles.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela applauded the police for foiling the planned robbery.

“I am pleased with the manner in which the police handled this information and arrested the suspects before they could commit another crime. The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests and suspects profiled to establish the crimes that they were involved in,” he said.

TimesLIVE

One killed, three injured as cops come under fire in Durban CIT heist

A woman passenger in a car has died after being caught in crossfire during a cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, south of Durban.
News
4 days ago

Police launch manhunt for two suspects after CIT robbery

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a cash-in-transit heist on Monday evening.
News
1 week ago

Man nabbed after Mpumalanga CIT heist to spend another week in jail

A man linked to a cash-in-transit heist on Friday in Mpumalanga will spend another week behind bars after his case was postponed to next Monday.
News
1 week ago

Robbers bomb CIT van in Durban

Cash-in-transit robbers blew up a van transporting an undisclosed amount of money in KwaDabeka, north of Durban, on Wednesday night.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people