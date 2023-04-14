Cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers blew up a van transporting an undisclosed amount of money in KwaDabeka, north of Durban, on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they are on the lookout for “an unknown number of suspects”.
“It is reported that the suspects fired several shots at the cash-in-transit vehicle until it came to a standstill.
“An undisclosed amount of money was reportedly stolen as well as three firearms belonging to the guards. No-one was reported injured.
“The suspects abandoned a silver Mercedes-Benz at the scene and preliminary police investigations confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen in Malvern in May 2022.”
KZN VIP Protection Services, which responded to the incident, said: “The security officers were taken out of the van and made to sit in the veld as the suspects placed explosives on the truck.
“They escaped unharmed but were assessed by Netcare 911 paramedics.”
The incident came hours after another alleged CIT robbery in Mobeni, south of Durban, in which a security officer was seriously wounded in the arm.
TimesLIVE
Robbers bomb CIT van in Durban
Image: KZN VIP Protection
