South Africa

Police launch manhunt for two suspects after CIT robbery

Cash truck driver and crew fled

09 May 2023 - 09:53
Limpopo police launched a search for two suspects who ambushed a CIT crew. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for two suspects after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on Monday evening.  

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the driver of the CIT vehicle stopped at a T-junction to turn towards Marble Hall when a silver Fortuner stopped in front of his vehicle.  

“Two males alighted from the vehicle and started shooting at him,” he said.  

Ledwaba said the driver drove off towards Marble Hall but was forced to stop as his tyres were damaged after being shot.  

He said the driver jumped out the vehicle and ran into bushes with his crew.  

Moments later the cash truck caught alight after an explosion.

It is not clear at this stage whether the suspects took the money. One bag was found next to the road, Ledwaba said. 

“No one was injured in the incident. A van was found burning on the same road not far from the CIT scene. It  is not known whether it is connected to the incident,” said Ledwaba.  

Anyone with information that can assist police in capturing the suspects is requested to contact Lt-Col Justice Ngobeni on 082 565 8326, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station or the MySAPS app. 

TimesLIVE

