Family watches home burn to rubble

A Soweto family lost their recently renovated house while waiting for one of five City of Johannesburg's fire engines to extinguish a fire in one of the bedrooms.

The family has blamed the dire shortage of fire engines for losing their newly renovated home which it had put on the market.

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo recently announced that the metro has only five fire engines to service its five million residents.

Makhubo said the city was faced with the shortages despite the previous administration having paid a service provider R172m upfront to deliver more fire engines.

The newly renovated house in Snake Park, which the family claimed it had put on the market for R1m, was gutted by fire as the fire department took all two hours to arrive. The delay was apparently caused by the fire department's struggle to have enough water for the emergency.

Rose Soares, 55, watched helplessly as a house that she and her husband built from scratch went up in flames on Tuesday night.

The fire was apparently caused by an electrical fault.

"I blame the fire department because had they arrived on time only one room could have burnt, now I've lost everything."