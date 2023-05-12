Graduate aims to rise far above his homeless past

Gibson Nzimande did not let his misfortune of living on the streets for three years and having to make ends meet by collecting and cycling rubbish get to him.
In fact, his ambitions of completing his masters in history propelled him to aim even higher and rise above his unfortunate circumstances.
In October this year Nzimande, 35, will be among the group of students from the University of Johannesburg who will be graduating in masters’ degree in history.
Nzimande change of fortune was initiated from within UJ, when some of the academics there read about his misfortune and decided to help.
Nzimande was given three bursaries which he used to accomplish his goals.
His story began in KwaZulu-Natal, where he was born and grew up with his mom after his father passed away. After finishing matric he got a bursary through UJ to study Bachelor of Arts in Humanities focusing on history and development studies. He later did his honours at the University of SA (Unisa). While studying in Joburg, his mother passed away in 2009 and he got the researcher assistant job for one of his lecturers at UJ. He went on to become a tutor and used his earnings to pay rent in Soweto.
“Being homeless was tough for me but it did not hinder me from obtaining what I wanted in life and that is why today as a result of God and being disciplined. I’d say to people who are facing similar challenge to persevere and pray hard and make connection, and some people may reject you but God will not. Know your plan and destination and you will be okay,” Nzimande told Sowetan this week.
When Covid-19 hit the country in 2020 he lost his job and couldn’t pay for his accommodation and ended up living on the street.
Nzimande said the most difficult thing about living on the streets was the pressure of not falling into the life of crime. He also said that most of the time he witnessed things that he would never forget.
“Living on the street, you see a lot of traumatic things, that are hard to forget and although I was fortunate to be helped and assisted to get off the street, the trauma still leaves a mark on one’s mental health.”
Nzimande said at first he didn’t really have an idea of what he would do to get food or make money.
“I started scraping waste and picking it up to get money. Even if it was a small amount of money, anything was helpful. I was mostly more motivated about surviving and getting off the streets and to find a place. I scrapped to eat, to live and to find a home,” explained Nzimande.
He said he lived on the streets for nearly three years recycling waste and sleeping at a filling station in Sandton. He said it wasn’t until people started hearing his story and spreading it that he finally got the help he needed.
Nzimande said he didn’t just waste his scrapping money but would often go to the public library to further his studies and collect research for the thesis idea that he would do for his masters.
“I got help from my supervisor Prof Thembisa Waetjen at the university, who helped me a great deal and continues to help me. She helped me get the bursaries I needed to continue my studies in my master’s degree, and I am very grateful.”
He now wants to obtain PhD in either anthropology or mainstream gender studies.
Graduate aims to rise far above his homeless past
Nzimande now wants to obtain PhD
Image: Antonio Muchave
