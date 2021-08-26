'I wanted to make a difference': SA woman comes top of her class at US Navy boot camp

Zenka Yodice from Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu- Natal, is flying the flag high with her service to the US navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft squadron in Jacksonville, Florida.

Yodice serves with Patrol Squadron Five, a hi-tech maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron tasked with monitoring the world’s oceans in the state-of-the-art P-8A “Poseidon”, according to the navy's outreach programme.

“I wanted to make a difference and do something bigger than what my life at the time offered. I learnt about resiliency and being able to adapt quickly, knowing that life can be much more difficult than its current circumstances.

“I also learnt that kindness goes a long way. The navy protects people by deploying around the world,” said Yodice.

With more than 90% of all trade travelling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fibre optic cables lying on the ocean floor, navy officials emphasised that the prosperity and security of the US was directly linked to a strong and ready navy, says the Navy Outreach website.