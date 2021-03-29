Academy helps struggling pupils to overcome odds

“After I lost my mother, I decided to change my life for the better and concentrate on my studies. When I passed Grade 12, I realised that there were a lot of unemployed graduates sitting at home doing nothing,” he said.

He approached them with the idea of the academy to get children off the streets and give them support they might need with their school work.

Steven Molapisi, 21, an unemployed IT graduate who is managing the academy, said: “We have a problem of substance abuse in our area. However, when I joined the academy, I was able to overcome those challenges. There were people who helped me with my school work and I have seen much improvement in my marks.”

Karabo Mabelane, 26, a professional photographer, said the academy helped him a lot with mathematics as he was struggling with the subject. “When I struggled to get a job, I decided to come and help here at the academy. We have a lot of kids who need assistance, especially now because they don’t attend school on a full-time basis. They are getting a lot of homework and we provide them with all the support they need.”

The pupils, who are from different schools in the area, said the academy was helping them a lot.

Audrey Mabasa, 16, a Grade 11 pupil, told Sowetan she joined the academy when she was in Grade 6. “When I came here, I struggled with maths and I used to get low marks. That has since changed. At school it’s difficult for teachers to give us individual attention but here at the academy we get help with our subjects.”

Leago Moenise, 15, a Grade 9 pupil, said the academy helped him with maths, English and economics.

The academy does not have funding or a stipend for the graduates and uses the local library for research.