Academy helps struggling pupils to overcome odds

A group of unemployed graduates and youth from Letlhabile outside Brits, North West, have been helping pupils who are struggling with their school work.

The brainchild behind the initiative is 24-year-old Amogelang Steyn, who repeated his Grade 9 three times as a result of his mischievous ways. Seeing that a lot of children wasted time on the streets and doing drugs, he started the Acadia Academy in 2011 to help the pupils with homework and subjects they are struggling with.

Sowetan visited the academy at the weekend about 100 pupils from grades R to 11 were being taught in four classrooms. The classes were decorated with learning materials and the windows’ blinds were creatively made out of paper.

Steyn said he wasted a lot of time and didn’t want others to go through what he did.

“I never experienced fatherly love and I was raised by my mother alone. I mixed with the wrong crowd and ended up misbehaving, which affected my school work. I had no one to help me with my homework or with the difficult subjects I was struggling with at school.