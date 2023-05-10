19 years on since Brenda’s passing

With yesterday marking 19 years since the passing of pop diva Brenda Fassie, her family wishes her stardom to forever live.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Fassie’s son, Bongani Fassie, said he still mourns his mother’s death.
“Normally on this day I have my prayer session. As the family we know that her spirit is among us. My wish is for my mother to be never be forgotten. “My mother left a footprint from the African continent to New York, Japan, China, Texas, London and Canada. I have been communicating with people of Asian descent who tell me that they will always celebrated my mother,” he said.
“What pleases me is hearing young people, Ama2000, speaking about my mother and her music. I am chuffed to see how her legacy continues after her death and how fellow citizens still appreciates her. “I would like to see more of our legends like Angelique Kidjo, Gibson Kente, Letta Mbulu and Papa Wemba being honoured. In terms of continuation, Major League and Major Lazor, a group from Miami, have collaborated to produce a song called Mamgobhozi.”
Fassie died at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness in May 2004. She was in hospital for over two weeks after she suffered a fatal asthma attack which lead to cardio-respiratory arrest. She was 39 years old.
Dubbed “The Madonna of the Townships”, the singer had a colourful career which that blossomed as the front-lady of Brenda & when she sang with The Big Dudes in the early 80s. Her and her career skyrocketed in the 90s with various hits which made a hit across Africa. Her brother, Temba, said: “On this day, I remember Brenda was all steel, impregnable but caring. She enjoyed public adoration. On stage she delivered epic performances. MaBrrr was such a masterpiece of illumination and grace. She transformed our understanding of sight through lyrics. On this day, I remember the songs she loved like Eternal Flame and Le Restaurant among others.”
Member of The Big Dudes member, David Mabaso, recalls who worked with Fassie extensively said their last tour to DR Congo: “Those sad memories come back on this day. I’m taken back to our last tour just before she was admitted in hospital. She was a talented singer and she was like a sister to me.”
19 years on since Brenda’s passing
Mabrrr ’s family ‘wish for star to shine forever’ as they recall good times
