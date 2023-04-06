“I would have not done this without God. I know many of my colleagues did not get to where I am now. He is my secret to everything I am doing. If it was my own doing, fame would have gotten into my head and I would have started to behave like a superstar.
Tribute concert was unexpected, says queen of gospel Rebecca Malope
'It is a great feeling to be celebrated while you are still alive'
Queen of gospel music Rebecca Malope, who celebrates 35 years in the music industry, believes she is living testimony that God can take you from nothing and turn you into a star regardless of your background.
Malope, whose stardom was ignited after winning talent search music competition Shell Road to Fame in 1987, believes that God lifted her from poverty to prosperity. From working on a tobacco farm in Mpumalanga to becoming the biggest selling female gospel artist, Malope has had an incredible career.
The giant of gospel music has released over 30 successful albums, most of which have reached gold and platinum certification and a string of accolades. During her colourful career that spans decades, she has travelled the world performing all over Africa, Europe and England. It was such an exceptional success that even President Cyril Ramaphosa saw it befitting to honour her with an Order of Ikhamanga.
This past weekend, Malope was further honoured in a glittering event that took place at The Bears Places in Mpumalanga, where she was presented with a self portrait statue and a R10,000 voucher from Mpumalanga tourism. Artists like Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Lusanda, Solly Mahlangu, Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, Kholeka, Sipho Ngwenya and Sipho Makhabane performed in Malope’s honour at the event.
“When I got to Mpumalanga I could not believe that the whole event was staged in my honour. It is a great feeling to be celebrated while you are still alive so that you can cry tears of joy. I have always been against the trend of only celebrating people only once they’ve passed on because that robs the person of feeling and experiencing the love and appreciation that people have for them.
“I was very emotional because I never realised how people love and appreciate me. My prayer to God has always been that I get to experience the impact I’ve had in the world while I’m alive.”
Throughout her illustrious career, Malope produced timeless hits like Umoya Wam, Buyani, Hayi Ukuzenza and Inombolo Yase Zulu among others. She has collaborated with other industry giants such as Tsepo Tshola, Vuyo Mokoena, Ringo Mandlingozi and Brenda Fassie.
With millions of records sold and unmatched stage performances, Malope remains a significant figure in the South African music landscape. What has kept her going all these years is her humility, discipline and knowing that she is just a servant who spreads God’s word through her music.
