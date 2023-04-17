×

South Africa

Teenager's arm severed in minibus taxi crash in Hilton

17 April 2023 - 21:36
Midlands EMS said the cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.
Image: Supplied

A 17-year-old teenager's arm was severed when a minibus taxi and a tractor-loader-backhoe, commonly known as a TLB, collided in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Midlands EMS crew said they were sent to Dennis Shepstone Road for a motor vehicle crash.

“Upon arrival, it was found that several schoolchildren were injured in an accident between a taxi and a TLB tractor, with one of them a 17-year-old who sustained an arm amputation.”

Midlands EMS said the patients were treated on the scene by various ambulance services before being transported to hospitals for further care.

TimesLIVE

