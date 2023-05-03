Actress Simphiwe Ngema has pleaded to the media to stop vilifying her as she is one of Thabo Bester’s victims.
Ngema admitted to visiting the convicted criminal while he was behind bars at Mangaung Correction Centre in Bloemfontein. Her confession comes after rife social media speculation over the identity of the "well-known celebrity” who frequented the prison to see Bester, as mentioned by a TV journalist and the discussion dominated Twitter.
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize also made the list of those believed to be linked to Bester, however, she slammed the allegations on social media last week.
Using her Instagram, Ngema clarified that Bester introduced himself as TK Motsepe, a prominent event organiser who was connected to multiple public figures. The media personality said she was booked by 21st Century (a company linked to Bester) and went to see Bester on April 5 2018 to demand payment.
“I’ve been extremely open about everything to those that have been investigating and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went [to visit him] on a regular basis nor was I the last person to visit him before he escaped,” said Ngema.
I went to demand payment, says Ngema on her visit to Bester
Media personality says she was booked by a company linked to the Facebook rapist
Image: Supplied
Actress Simphiwe Ngema has pleaded to the media to stop vilifying her as she is one of Thabo Bester’s victims.
Ngema admitted to visiting the convicted criminal while he was behind bars at Mangaung Correction Centre in Bloemfontein. Her confession comes after rife social media speculation over the identity of the "well-known celebrity” who frequented the prison to see Bester, as mentioned by a TV journalist and the discussion dominated Twitter.
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize also made the list of those believed to be linked to Bester, however, she slammed the allegations on social media last week.
Using her Instagram, Ngema clarified that Bester introduced himself as TK Motsepe, a prominent event organiser who was connected to multiple public figures. The media personality said she was booked by 21st Century (a company linked to Bester) and went to see Bester on April 5 2018 to demand payment.
“I’ve been extremely open about everything to those that have been investigating and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went [to visit him] on a regular basis nor was I the last person to visit him before he escaped,” said Ngema.
The so-called Facebook rapist’s notoriety catapulted after it was discovered that he faked his own death and broke out of prison in May last year.
He was arrested in Tanzania last month alongside his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana after being on the run for two weeks following the discovery of his escape.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos