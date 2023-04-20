×

South Africa

Second G4S guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape to remain in custody

20 April 2023 - 10:45
The case against a second G4S security guard arrested over Thabo Bester's prison escape has been postponed after his case was joined to that of his co-accused. The co-accused, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Lipholo and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are pictured at a previous court appearance. File image.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The case against a second G4S security guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape has been postponed until May after his case was joined with that of his co-accused.

Buti Masukela, 51, was arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in connection with Bester's audacious breakout from the prison on May 3 2022.

He joins Bester's partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and ex-CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo in the dock in connection with the matter. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Masukela faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

He made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, sporting a multicoloured jersey with blue jeans.

After his legal representative confirmed he had no prior convictions or previous cases, magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi postponed the matter, saying: “On this application for him to be joined to this case ... sir, you are formally joined to this case. 

“Your case is remanded until May 3 and 4 for your co-accused and for your possible bail application. You will remain in custody until then,” Khabisi added, after the state indicated that with his co-accused, it would oppose Masukela's release on bail.

Sekeleni was granted bail of R10,000 in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court earlier this week.

So far six people have been arrested in connection with the matter, including Bester and Magudumana, who were captured in Tanzania over the Easter weekend.

TimesLIVE

