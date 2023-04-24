×

South Africa

State capture cloud puts spoke in the wheel

Veterans' League welcomes Ndlovu's removal from lineup

24 April 2023 - 07:59
Mpho Koka Journalist

The ANC Veterans League says it is relieved that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted with speed to withdraw the name of producer and playwright Duma Ndlovu from receiving a national order. 

Nlovu’s name was one of three nominees withdrawn by Ramaphosa from being awarded a national order following objections. Other names withdrawn were Freek Robinson and Mike Horne...

