Ndlovu and Vundla among recipients of prestigious gomgs
List of people to be honoured with Order of Ikhamanga released
Producer and playwright Duma Ndlovu is beaming with pride after learning that he will be awarded a national order of Ikhamanga in silver for his great work.
Ndlovu will be honoured alongside Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Generations: The Legacy executive producer and creator Mfundi Vundla, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, art practitioner Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa, TV writer and producer Mthuthuzeli Ben Nomoyi and Solomon Popoli Linda. ..
Ndlovu and Vundla among recipients of prestigious gomgs
List of people to be honoured with Order of Ikhamanga released
Producer and playwright Duma Ndlovu is beaming with pride after learning that he will be awarded a national order of Ikhamanga in silver for his great work.
Ndlovu will be honoured alongside Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Generations: The Legacy executive producer and creator Mfundi Vundla, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, art practitioner Bongiwe Dhlomo-Mautloa, TV writer and producer Mthuthuzeli Ben Nomoyi and Solomon Popoli Linda. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos