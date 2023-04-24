×

South Africa

Father kills 7-month-old son in pellet gun accident

24 April 2023 - 10:09
A father who accidentally shot and killed his seven-month-old son is behind bars. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A 37-year-old man who accidentally shot dead his seven-month-old son with a pellet gun at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village in Limpopo, was arrested on Sunday.  

Police attended the complaint after the child's parents rushed him to the local clinic where he was certified dead after he suffered a wound to the chest. 

“Both parents were interviewed and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet gun next to their home when the child was accidentally shot,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.  

He said the man was arrested and charged with murder. Police have confiscated the pellet gun. 

An investigation is under way.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers urged people “to practice safety at all times when handling these types of weapons”.

The suspect will appear in the Nebo magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

