×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man and woman shot dead in car outside Limpopo restaurant

24 April 2023 - 10:06
A man and a woman were found with fatal gunshot wounds in the early hours of Sunday. Stock photo.
A man and a woman were found with fatal gunshot wounds in the early hours of Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for the murder of a man and a woman found in a car with fatal gunshot wounds in the Thohoyandou CBD next to a restaurant in the early hours of Sunday.  

Police received a report about a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman shot dead inside a white VW Polo with Gauteng registration plates. 

“On arrival at the scene, police found the car parked outside the restaurant with a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the front passenger seat,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.  

The car was riddled with bullet holes, he said. 

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased were shot dead at close range by unknown suspects driving an unknown white bakkie.”

10 KZN family members shot dead in their home in dawn ambush

Eight women and two men were shot dead when a group of armed men stormed their home in Imbali Unit 14, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.
News
2 days ago

The motive for the killings is unknown and police are investigating. 

 Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers said: “Anyone with information that can assist the police with the arrest of the suspects is urged to come forward.”

The investigating officer, Lt-Col Tendani Rambuda, can be contacted on 082 451 7154. Tipoffs can also be shared on the crime stop number 086 00 10111, the nearest police station or the MySAPS app. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi