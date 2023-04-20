×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Motorist killed after coming under fire and crashing car in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 April 2023 - 11:28
A man in his forties died when the car he was driving came under fire, causing him to crash.
A man in his forties died when the car he was driving came under fire, causing him to crash.
Image: ALS

A man died in a shooting incident on the M7 near Queensburgh on Thursday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find “total carnage”.

“It is believed a single vehicle was involved in a shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side.

“A male, believed to be in his forties, was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.”

Jamieson said paramedics assessed him, but his injuries were fatal and he was declared dead on the scene.

Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence.

TimesLIVE

Motorist bust after KZN cyclist killed in ‘hit-and-run’

A cyclist described as a “beautiful soul” died after he was hit by a motorist on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast who allegedly fled the scene.
News
2 months ago

KZN minibus taxi crash leaves two dead and several injured

Another crash in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of two people and left several injured on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Two people killed, 12 critically injured in KZN as car, minibus crash head-on

Two people were killed in a crash on the R33 between Pietermaritzburg and Greytown on Tuesday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi