A man who allegedly killed his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend is expected to appear before the Namakgale magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a murder charge.
After a manhunt, Limpopo police arrested the suspect for allegedly fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at Makhushane village.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Judith Mathebula.
On Monday, Police launched a manhunt for a man identified as Watch Ndlovu after his ex-girlfriend was fatally stabbed.
Police have updated that the suspect was captured in hiding around Mashishimale Tshube village on Monday at about 3pm.
Police spokesperson colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the arrest was made through the assistant of community members.
Ledwaba said investigations are still continuing.
Police were called to the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of blood in an open field near Makhushane dairy. She had been stabbed in the head and neck and was declared dead at the scene.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect asked the victim to meet him at an open field with the intention to hand over the items he bought for their minor child. The victim went to meet the suspect in the company of her 18-year-old niece,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said it is alleged that on their arrival, the suspect unexpectedly grabbed the victim and stabbed her numerous times with a sharp object and fled the scene on foot.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe had condemned the murder and urged community members with information to assist the police in locating the suspect.
Ex-boyfriend who allegedly stabbed woman multiple times in head and neck arrested
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
