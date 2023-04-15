×

Gerda Steyn smashes her own Two Oceans record

By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO - 15 April 2023 - 10:10
Gerda Steyn crosses the finishing line to smash her own record at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town.
Image: Two Oceans Marathon
Gerda Steyn crosses the finishing line to smash her own record at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town.
Image: Two Oceans Marathon

Gerda Steyn cemented her status as the country's best female ultra marathoner of all time with a splendid and unprecedented fourth-successive victory at the TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old from Bothaville in the Free State cruised to victory in yet another record time of 3;29:06,  breaking her own mark that she set just last year.

A record holder of the national standard marathon with a 2:25:28 as well as the Comrades Marathon Up Run  of 5:58:53 , Steyn had said before the race that she wanted to become the first  to win the 56km Mother City race on four occasions.

She was tied on three victories with Angelina Sephooa, Olesya Nurgalieva and Beverley Malan.

It was clear from the start of the race that she meant business as she sped into the lead and never looked back.

And while she faced some challenge from Ethiopia's Tinebeb Ali, the Adidas-sponsored athlete who now runs for Phabtane Athletics Club always looked good for her goal.

Steyn ran smoothly throughout the race, hardly ever looking to stretch herself except on those few occasions when she sprinted to try to shake off Ali who stubbornly hung on until they got into Hout Bay.

But Ali paid dearly for trying to keep up with Steyn as she cramped up badly and ended up finishing in third place.

Her compatriot Anelewotk Bosho finished runner-up some ten minutes after Steyn having worked her way up after a slow start.

She had finished third last year behind Irvette Van Zyl and was duly delighted with moving a step up the podium this time around.

Catla Mollinari came in third place to the surprise of even herself.

It was Steyn the crowd at the UCT upper campus sports ground was cheering though, the darling of South African road running having added yet another brilliant feather to her cap by setting a mark that is sure to last foe years to come.

Steyn now has her sights set on winning the Comrades Down Run in June in record time.

And after this morning's showing in the Mother City, few will bet against her doing just that. 

