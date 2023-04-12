Parts of Tshwane without water for eight hours as Rand Water repairs leaks

The repair was scheduled to take eight hours, from 4am to 12pm, and the Mapleton System will be reduced by 82%.
The emergency shutdown resulted in the depletion of Vlakfontein 1 and 2 and Bronberge Rand Water reservoirs that supply Tshwane.
The following areas are affected:
Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, The Hills (all extensions), Tiegerpoort 371-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
Garsfontein Reservoir, which feeds the following reservoirs:
- Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo
- Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park to Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies
- Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartbeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom
- Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-J
- Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15
- Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH
- Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park
- Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace
- Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen
- Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley
- Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions) o Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions) o Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South
- Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley
- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park
- Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountains Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere AH, Silver Lakes (all extensions), Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions)
- Graham Road meter: Currently not in use
- Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartbeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH
- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions)
- Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
- Nellmapius meter: Nellmapius (all extensions)
- Sammy Marks Museum meter
- Savannah meter: Christal Villa, N4 Gateway, Savannah Country Estate and The Blyde
- Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions)
- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge
“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience. The affected reservoirs will be filled to capacity prior to the shutdown and residents are urged to use water sparingly. Roaming water tankers will be arranged for affected areas,” said Mashigo.
TimesLIVE
Parts of Tshwane without water for eight hours as Rand Water repairs leaks
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The planned water shutdown in Tshwane is expected to last for eight hours as Rand Water repairs the B8 pipeline leak.
The acting divisional head of strategic communication in the City of Tshwane, Lindela Mashigo, said the municipality was notified by Rand Water about emergency repair work on a major water leak on the B8 pipeline from Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant to Mapleton Booster Pumping Station on Wednesday.
Mashigo said according to the water utility, the leak is serious and will result in an increase of non-revenue water as well as possible flooding of the electromagnetic equipment which is submerged.
How Gauteng’s water woes will be fixed in the coming years
The repair was scheduled to take eight hours, from 4am to 12pm, and the Mapleton System will be reduced by 82%.
The emergency shutdown resulted in the depletion of Vlakfontein 1 and 2 and Bronberge Rand Water reservoirs that supply Tshwane.
The following areas are affected:
Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, The Hills (all extensions), Tiegerpoort 371-JR and Zwavelpoort 373-JR
Garsfontein Reservoir, which feeds the following reservoirs:
“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience. The affected reservoirs will be filled to capacity prior to the shutdown and residents are urged to use water sparingly. Roaming water tankers will be arranged for affected areas,” said Mashigo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos