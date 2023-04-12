×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Tshwane to run reduced bus services due to fuel shortages

12 April 2023 - 12:02
Tshwane will reduce the number of buses operating until further notice due to diesel shortages.
Tshwane will reduce the number of buses operating until further notice due to diesel shortages.
Image: GP community safety via Twitter

The City of Tshwane reduced its Tshwane Bus Services operations on Wednesday due to diesel shortages at the city’s bus depot until further notice.  

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the decision was made to avoid a complete halt in operations.  

“The city is aware the decision to reduce operations will have a negative impact on customers’ commuting plans. However, it was paramount we avoid a total stoppage of operations, especially since schools have resumed their second quarter,” said Mashigo. 

The city was hopeful the challenges would be resolved soon.  

“We apologise for this inconvenience.” 

TimesLIVE

Tshwane bus services interrupted by fuel shortages

Tshwane bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a fuel shortage.
News
2 months ago

Commuters stranded as Tshwane suspends its bus service

Tshwane bus commuters have been left stranded following the metro's inability to provide fuel for its fleet after a service provider was not paid.
News
6 months ago

Metro commuters stranded as buses run out of fuel

Commuters were left stranded from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning after buses owned by the City of Tshwane ran out of fuel.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out