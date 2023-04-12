City of Tshwane to run reduced bus services due to fuel shortages

The City of Tshwane reduced its Tshwane Bus Services operations on Wednesday due to diesel shortages at the city’s bus depot until further notice.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the decision was made to avoid a complete halt in operations.
“The city is aware the decision to reduce operations will have a negative impact on customers’ commuting plans. However, it was paramount we avoid a total stoppage of operations, especially since schools have resumed their second quarter,” said Mashigo.
The city was hopeful the challenges would be resolved soon.
“We apologise for this inconvenience.”
