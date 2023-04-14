Lamola says he won't resign over Thabo Bester saga, explains why R2.5bn G4S contract won't be canned

“Indeed there's excellent infrastructure, it cannot be debated. However, the department is experiencing significant affordability constraints in meeting its contractual obligations in relation to the two PPP [private-public partnership] prisons, but we have a contract and we must honour it.”
Lamola said he will not resign over the Bester saga, saying he executed his duties in this regard.
“I won’t resign because I did what I had to do. You will have heard even judge that as he informed me, he didn’t inform with certainty that Bester escaped. He said it must be investigated, that is why I immediately called the national commissioner,” he said.
South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said considering what happened regarding the Bester saga, privately operated prisons are not in any way beneficial to society.
“The prevailing myths that privately-run institutions are efficient, competent and cost-effective for government have been shattered by the Thabo Bester saga, other reports of abuse of inmates and the revelations of how much government spends in these private-public partnerships,” said Vavi.
Lamola, who was speaking during the portfolio committee inquiry looking into the Bester escape saga, detailed the costs of the private prisons, including the maximum security Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester escaped in May 2022.
G4S has been contracted to run the correctional centre.
Lamola said the contract is expected to end in June 2026 and the projection until the end of the contract is over R2bn.
“The projection until the end of the contract is about R2.54bn. We are paying R45m a month for this facility,” he said
He said the National Treasury found the G4S contract has value for money in terms of “excellent infrastructure” to help relieve overcrowding in prisons.
G4S told last November — not in February as the company alleges — that burnt body was not Bester's
Bester made ‘huge’ amounts of money in prison — Justice Cameron
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) president Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza also criticised private prisons, saying the government must sever ties with them because they prioritise profits over public safety and rehabilitation.
“The escape of infamous Facebook serial rapist Thabo Bester from a supposedly maximum-security prison operated by private company G4S has again highlighted the risks of using private prisons in South Africa,” he said.
The incident serves as “irrefutable evidence” that privately run prisons do not work and it is “time for the state to fulfil its constitutional responsibility to see to prisoners' care, rehabilitation and security rather than attempting to outsource its duties”.
