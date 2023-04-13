×

South Africa

Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board

13 April 2023 - 07:03
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Thabo Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Image: Supplied

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana were spirited back into the country late on Wednesday night.

The duo, along with a Mozambican national, were arrested over Easter en route from Arusha to the Kenyan border.

TimesLIVE Investigations has learnt that Bester and Magudumana, who have been on the run since fleeing their luxury R12m Hyde Park mansion in March, landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria airport shortly after 10pm on a specially chartered flight.

Arusha's regional police commissioner told TimesLIVE on Wednesday night “all will be revealed tomorrow (Thursday)”.

On Wednesday SAPS police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba announced that police minister Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola would on Thursday brief the country on Bester and Magudumana's deportation processes.

