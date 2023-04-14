×

South Africa

Bester made ‘huge’ amounts of money in prison — Justice Cameron

Inmates reveal that he was dealing in drugs during his incarceration

14 April 2023 - 08:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Murderer Thabo Bester was making “huge” amounts of money and was deemed “powerful” while serving life at Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State.

This was revealed by former justice Edwin Cameron, an inspecting judge of correctional services in parliament on Thursday...

